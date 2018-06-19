Rep. Bustos Opposed To Immigration Detentions

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17) is accusing President Donald Trump of separating children and their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, and using the tactic for his own political advantage.

Bustos said her office has taken over 100 calls, voicemails and emails from her constituents who are opposed to the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

Bustos tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that she cannot believe that something like this is actually happening in this country.

“Whether you’re a parent or grandparent, an aunt or an uncle. Anybody who’s had anything to do with children at any point in their lives understands how harmful this is to the kids,” Bustos said.

Bustos says the immigrant families are seeking asylum in the U.S. And, in many cases they are trying to escape situations of rape, torture, gang violence and family members being murdered.

“I don’t know what mother or father wouldn’t do everything they can to escape that kind of environment. And many cases that’s exactly what’s happening,” Bustos said.

Bustos has spearheaded new legislation that aims to keep families in the country illegally to stay together while they are being processed by the U.S. government.

The Trump administration’s current immigration policy calls for the arrest of adults caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. But, because their children cannot be arrested, thousands are being placed in temporary detention centers away from their parents.

Bustos earlier released this statement in a press release:

“As the mother of three boys, I can’t imagine anything more devastating than having one of my kids ripped out of my arms, dragged to a van and locked up in a detention center,” said Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. “But that is exactly what’s happened to thousands of families on the border who are literally running away from unimaginable violence in their home countries. President Trump is not telling the truth when he says that he’s just enforcing the law. This is his policy and he is choosing to do it. President Trump could end this crisis with a single phone call; instead, he’s using thousands of children to gain political leverage. Breaking up families seeking our help is the exact opposite of American values. I call on President Trump to end this cruel, unusual and un-American policy before any more children are permanently damaged by his actions.”

