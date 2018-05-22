Report Cites Rauner’s Office For Improper Hiring

(AP) – The state’s inspector general has found mismanagement on the part of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office for improper hiring.

The Office of the Executive Inspector General’s report released Monday targeted seven people hired in the Department of Central Management Services as “regional client managers.”

The job description indicates it’s a policymaking post which a governor can fill based on political loyalty. The review found that employees set up tables, inspected state buildings and monitored inventory.

It’s the type of hiring for which candidate Rauner in 2014 lambasted his predecessor, Gov. Pat Quinn. Rauner’s office responded to the report saying it can’t be responsible for employees not doing work they were hired for but would improve oversight.

The jobs were eliminated. Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says Rauner has eliminated 2,500 patronage jobs.

