Report: Shooting In Peoria’s East Bluff
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

Peoria police are investigating a report of shooting in the city’s East Bluff.

Unconfirmed scanner traffic indicates a caller to the Peoria Police Department said a male victim was seen walking in the 500 block of East Kansas St. around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim claimed he had been shot in the face.

It is believed the victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Officers arriving at the hospital, according to scanner traffic, reported the victim was being treated for a graze wound to the face.

Officers were searching the area for a possible crime scene. A shell casing was reportedly discovered in the 1800 block of N. California Ave.

No official information has been released.

The post Report: Shooting In Peoria’s East Bluff appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

RELATED CONTENT

Shooting In Peoria’s East Bluff State House Committee Approves Gun Curbs State Lawmakers Consider Firearms Legislation Grant Money Supports Children In Need Calendar Changes At PPS Soup And Soul Brings Together Restaurants For Good Cause
Comments