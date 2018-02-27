Report: Shooting In Peoria’s East Bluff

Peoria police are investigating a report of shooting in the city’s East Bluff.

Unconfirmed scanner traffic indicates a caller to the Peoria Police Department said a male victim was seen walking in the 500 block of East Kansas St. around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim claimed he had been shot in the face.

It is believed the victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Officers arriving at the hospital, according to scanner traffic, reported the victim was being treated for a graze wound to the face.

Officers were searching the area for a possible crime scene. A shell casing was reportedly discovered in the 1800 block of N. California Ave.

No official information has been released.

