Peoria police are investigating a report of two shooting victims.

Scanner traffic indicates officers responding to Shot Spotter alerts around 3:55 a.m. Saturday found two shooting victims near Hurburt and MacArthur Highway.

Unconfirmed reports had one victim shot in the chest, the other in the leg. Both victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

No official information has been released.

The post Report: Two Shooting Victims In South Peoria appeared first on 1470 WMBD.