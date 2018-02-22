Residents By River Prepare For High Water

River Beach Drive residents are preparing for flood waters.

“It’s gonna be a real pain when it gets up here,” said Kelley Fink while pointing to the water below her home.

Fink is used to flooding, living in her home for ten years.

If waters reach 24 feet, her basement will be soaked.

“If that happens you just have to suck it out,” Fink said. “I sometimes go and get them round chlorine tablets to throw down there.”

Fink is preparing for high waters, moving items up to her garage and living room.

“Just make sure everything is out of the basement,” Fink said. “Everything down below on the porch we’ve got to bring up.”

The National Weather Service says the Illinois River could crest at 25.7 feet by the end of the weekend.

Mike Hursey also owns a home by the water.

“I take the guts of the furnace out,” Hursey said. “I just leave the sheet metal, but take the guts out of the furnace.”

He also says he worries about the waves crashing against the home, possibly bringing debris with it.

“Sometimes when the waves come, it might take the porch down. But it needs to be rebuilt anyway,” Hursey said with a laugh.

Hursey says any potential damage is a small price to pay for beautiful view.

Fink agrees.

“I love it,” Fink said. “I am getting old and I can’t live here forever. But the scenery, the eagles the wild life down here. It’s nice.”

