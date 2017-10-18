A Restaurant Is Caught Serving Popeyes Chicken as Their Own . . . and They’re Proud of It?

There’s a restaurant called Sweet Dixie Kitchen, and they get pretty good Yelp reviews. At least . . . until last week. That’s when a guy named Tyler was eating there and he realized the fried chicken they were serving him tasted JUST like the chicken from POPEYES. And when he confronted them about it, his waiter admitted that they bring in the chicken from there.

So he felt ripped off because the restaurant sell their chicken sandwich for $12.50, which is a LOT more money than what Popeyes charges. And he posted on Yelp. and when Sweet Dixie Kitchen responded without even trying to deny it, they actually BRAGGED about it. Quote, “We PROUDLY SERVE Popeyes spicy tenders . . . it has always been our goal to feature local food and guest chefs here.”

Quote, “We will continue our business the same way we have always done, honest that we make nearly all from scratch . . . and when we can’t, we’ll use the second-best thing available to us.”

I don’t think people will continue to pay 12.50 for something that’s $3…