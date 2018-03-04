Richwoods Girls Battle Loss On Way To Big Win

The Richwoods girl’s basketball team capped off a 35-win season with its fourth state basketball title in program history.

The Knights topped LaGrange Park Nazareth 55-46 for the Class 3A state title.

“The team was astounding,” Head Coach Todd Hursey said. “They pushed each other in practice every single day. Their character is off the charts.”

Hursey has been coaching at Richwoods for nearly two decades with some time spent as the school’s athletic director.

Comparable to the semifinals, the Knights defense stiffened in the fourth quarter surrendering just five points.

“Virtually shut these guys out in the fourth quarter,” Hursey said. “It was a goal for them all year to win the state championship. And they say words can’t describe it and that’s kind of what it is.”

As the horn sounded, the players rushed the floor at Redbird Arena, dogpiling at center court. A raucous crowd full of Richwoods faithful cheered loudly as the team celebrated.

“I was like ‘wow.’ It’s a whirlwind weekend, but it’s about the kids. I was just very relieved for the kids who worked so hard.” said Hursey. He credited senior Kourtney Crane for helping him “build the program.”

The title didn’t come without tribulation. Hursey said the players, some of whom he had coached since they were freshman, mourned the loss of friend Tommie Forest III in 2015. They kept him, as well as others close to the players who recently passed away, in mind during the championship run.

“These kids fought hard through a lot of adversity, and still went out, competed and got it done. I am just thrilled for them,” Hursey said.

