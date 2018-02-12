Richwoods Teacher Arrested

A Richwoods High School teacher has been arrested.

Phillip Earhart, 30, of Peoria Heights was arrested Monday, charged with criminal sexual assault with force.

Earhart is a social studies teacher at Richwoods, serves as a mentor for the schools International Baccalaureate Program, and an instructor for the AppsCo program.

Peoria police say Earhart had been under investigation following a complaint of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 17-year-old female student.

Police say Earhart, at the request of detectives, arrived at the Peoria Police Department around 9:16 a.m. Monday for the purpose of an interview. Earhart was subsequently arrested and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Peoria Public Schools’ Chris Coplan released the following statement:

On Thursday, January 25th, Peoria Public Schools administration received a report alleging an inappropriate relationship between Richwoods High School teacher Phil Earhart and a student. As a result, Peoria Police and DCFS were asked to begin an investigation.

Per our regular procedure when an investigation is started, staff met with the teacher immediately and placed him on Administrative Leave with pay while the external investigation took place. This measure is in place to protect our students, the accused staff member, and the integrity of the investigation.

We learned on Monday morning (Feb. 12, 2018) that the criminal investigation culminated in the arrest of the teacher.

As this legal matter continues to play out, the teacher currently remains on paid leave.

However, it is important to note that our school district has policies in place that strictly prohibit improper personal relationships between staff and students, and failure to abide to those policies can result in staff disciplinary action, including termination, regardless of the outcome of any criminal proceedings and following the appropriate due process for the employee. Any action regarding employment will be made public via our human resources report following action by the Board of Education.

The post Richwoods Teacher Arrested appeared first on 1470 WMBD.