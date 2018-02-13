Richwoods Teacher Released From Jail

A Richwoods High School teacher has been released from the Peoria County Jail one day after his arrest.

Phillip Earhart was released on a notice to appear in court later.

Earhart, 30, was arrested Monday on a charge of criminal sexual assault by force. Earhart is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Journal Star reports Earhart’s release Tuesday means no formal charges will be filed within 48 hours of his arrest. However, the investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed at a later date.

Prosecutors have up to three years, in most cases, to file felony charges.

Earhart is a social studies teacher at Richwoods, serves as a mentor for the schools International Baccalaureate Program, and an instructor for the AppsCo program.

Peoria Public Schools has confirmed Peoria police and DCFS were asked to begin an investigation after district administration received a report Jan. 25 alleging an inappropriate relationship between Earhart and a student.

Earhart was placed on paid administrative leave once the investigation began and will remain on administrative leave as the legal matter continues to play out.

