And the voice winner is Chloe from Team Blake. Even though all of the finalists were amazing, Chloe stole my heart with that awesome rasp in her voice. The biggest thing I am excited about, besides being right, is knowing Dr Chris was wrong! He thought for sure it was going to be Addison, who was the runner up. Again, both amazing artists but did I mention I was right and Dr Chris was wrong? LOL

Good Luck and Congrats to Chloe and Blake <3