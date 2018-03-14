City of Peoria officials are preparing for the demolition of Riverfront Village downtown.

The platform that once housed the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce offices and Joe’s Crab Shack will be demolished, with the project to be completed mid-June.

City officials say parking under Riverfront Village platform and the sidewalk around the area will be closed, beginning Thursday.

Parking lots in the area will remain open, but motorists should be aware of parking restrictions.

The post Riverfront Village Demolition To Begin appeared first on 1470 WMBD.