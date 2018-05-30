The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced road construction on portions of I-74 will begin Wednesday, June 6.

The work will be performed at the following locations:

I-74 from Main Street to Morton Avenue

I-74 from Pleasant Hill Road to Washington Street

I-74 from Sterling Avenue to the I-474 interchange

I-474 westbound ramp to westbound I-74

I-74 eastbound ramp to eastbound I-474

Lane closures will be necessary in the work zones. Work will be done at night between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The post Road Construction On I-74 Begins June 6 appeared first on 1470 WMBD.