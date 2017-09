If all of a sudden you had thousands of dollars in your hands, where would you eat to celebrate?

A guy named Samuel Reaves robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Thursday. The good thing is he did not have a weapon but somehow was still able to get the teller to put more than $10,000 in his bag.

And then . . . he took his bag of money and headed straight to KFC.

It’s not clear what he ordered, but the cops tracked him down while he was still inside and arrested him.