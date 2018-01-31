Rocky Vonachen Retires As Chiefs President

The Peoria Chiefs baseball club has announced Rocky Vonachen has retired as team president.

Vonachen has been at the helm of the Peoria Chiefs for more than 20 years. The Vonachen family has been associated with Chiefs baseball in the Midwest League since 1983.

Vonachen oversaw the development of Dozer Park in downtown Peoria and the franchise’s transition to the modern age of Minor League Baseball.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and it’s something I’ve loved and enjoyed. It doesn’t get any better than going to a ballpark every day,” Vonachen told 1470 and 100.3 WMBD. “But it’s also very time consuming. For six months out of the year you’re basically living at the ballpark and it takes you away from a lot of family time. And it takes a toll physically on you, too.”

“It was just time to think about it, take a step back and let someone else do the day-to-day work from here on out,” Vonachen said.

Vonachen says he will continue to be part of the Chiefs’ ownership group.

“I’m looking forward to being able to enjoy and watch a game and enjoy the fans and chat with the fans,” Vonachen said.

“I’m definitely not going to stay away.”

A statement from the Peoria Chiefs Board reads in part:

“The Peoria Chiefs Board would like to thank Rocky for his 25 years of leadership in the Peoria Chiefs organization. His leadership and direction has made the Peoria Chiefs and Dozer Park one of the best organizations in Minor League Baseball. While we are sad to see Rocky step away from running the organization, we can respect his decision. We wish Rocky nothing but the best as he begins his next chapter. We are excited that Rocky will be seen around the ballpark enjoying the games in the future.”

