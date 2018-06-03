Ronald McDonald House To Be Built In Peoria

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois (RMHCCI) has announced plans to build a Ronald McDonald House in Peoria.

The $7 million, 22-bedroom facility will be built at the corner of Spalding Avenue and NE Monroe Street near the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The new building will be 4.5 stories and will also have program space including a community room, game room, arts and crafts room, kitchen, playgrounds and a family and living room.

According to a news release from RMHCCI, based on a medical feasibility study completed in the Peoria region, the new House will serve over 700 families annually and provide hundreds of volunteer opportunities for the community as well as a dozen or more new jobs.

Kelly Thompson, Chief Executive Officer for RMHCCI, will provide more information on WMBD’s Greg and Dan Show at 8:40 a.m. Monday.

First District Peoria City Council member Denise Moore will host a “Meet and Greet” to provide information to the public Wednesday, June 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Gateway Building on Peoria’s riverfront.

The capital campaign to bring a Ronald McDonald House to Peoria is $7 million and over half the funds have been committed, according the charities’ news release.

A 25-person committee has been meeting monthly for the past year to plan the effort. The group is comprised of Peoria area residents including Honorary Chairman Gordon Honegger, Chairman Emeritus of Morton Community Bank and co-chairs Terry Clark, McDonald’s Owner/Operator in Peoria and Julie Locke, Founder of the DAX Foundation.

The group held multiple community and stakeholder meetings with input from over 40 individuals and organizations represented, including OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, UnityPoint Health and the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

“The central Illinois McDonald’s owner/operators are so happy and excited to help bring a Ronald McDonald House to Peoria,” Clark said. “As a mission partner with this charity, we are committed to raise funds to provide a place for families to call home, so they can stay close by their hospitalized child at no cost.”

“The DAX Foundation aims to help families in need who are receiving medical treatment for cancer, and the mission of the Ronald McDonald House aligns perfectly with our goal of serving these families by providing a caring and comfortable home so families can focus all their energy on what matters most – the health and well-being of their child,” Locke said.

Key donors to the project are the DAX Foundation, McDonald’s owner/operators of the central Illinois region, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Marquis Energy, CEFCU and family foundations located in central Illinois.

“The new Ronald McDonald House will continue to build and expand Peoria’s growing medical district services,” Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis in quoted in the news release. “Not only will it be good for Peoria and our economic development, but it will also help families save precious dollars and keep them close to their children during a very stressful time in their lives.”

Adopt-the-House sponsorship opportunities, as well as individual giving opportunites, are available and can be viewed HERE.

For more information about how to support the project, contact Kelly Thompson at 309-401-2525.

The post Ronald McDonald House To Be Built In Peoria appeared first on 1470 WMBD.