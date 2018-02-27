Ryan Not Interested In Banning Assault Weapons

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is showing no interest in banning assault weapons or expanding background checks for gun sales online or at gun shows. He also says he thinks President Donald Trump’s idea of arming teachers is best left to local governments.

Ryan acknowledged there were “system failures” at the Florida school shooting and told reporters a lot of questions “need answers.”

Asked about proposals for stricter background checks or barring assault weapon sales, Ryan says Congress shouldn’t be “banning guns from law-abiding citizens.”

The House already passed legislation making modest fixes to the gun-purchase background check system. But the package stalled in the Senate because it also expands other gun owner rights. Ryan says if the Senate keeps just the background check provision, the House will “cross that bridge when we get to it.”

