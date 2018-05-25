Safe Driving Tips For Memorial Day Weekend

The roads will be busy with drivers traveling for Memorial Day Weekend.

Illinois State Trooper Lisa Osborne asks that you check to see if your child is buckled up properly.

“Some people are not in the correct booster seat or the correct child restraint system. Some persons, of course, out there just don’t have seats whatsoever. But other times the kids just take them off,” Osborne said.

Osborne tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that Illinois is a hands free, cell phone state. And you should avoid texting while driving.

“If you’re speaking on your phone with it in your hand, you are at some point, you are at least looking off the road,” Osborne said. “What we are seeing a lot is if you are texting you are not looking at the road.”

Osborne texting and driving is sometimes as dangerous as drinking and driving.

She preaches caution and patience while behind the wheel during Memorial Day Weekend.

More info on Illinois’ cell phone use and driving laws can be found HERE.

