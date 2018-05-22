Saints QB Drew Brees Coming To Peoria

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has co-founded Football N’ America, a co-ed youth flag football league for grades K-through-8.

Brees will appear at the Louisville Slugger Sport Complex May 29 to oversee local registration into the league.

The registration event, hosted by Brees, take place from 3 until 6 p.m. inside the dome at the Louisville Slugger Sport Complex. Brees will also conduct a question and answer session, primarily for players and parents, at around 5 p.m.

Brees released a promotional video highlighting the Peoria event.

More information on the league and Peoria registration is available HERE.

