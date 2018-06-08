The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting six cases of Salmonella in the state that match a multi-state outbreak strain.

An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked the outbreak to watermelon, honeydew melon and cantaloupe from Walmart that has been pre-cut and packaged individually or in fruit cups and salads.

Sixty salmonella cases have been reported in five states – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Illinois cases range in age from 23 to 87 years and have been reported in all regions of the state. IDPH is recommending people not eat pre-cut melon from Walmart stores anywhere in Illinois.

“If you’ve already purchased pre-cut melons from Walmart, throw them out,” said IDPH Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

“Salmonella is an infection that causes severe diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps,” Shah said.

Most people affected by Salmonella develop the symptoms 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated by the bacteria. The illness lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. However, diarrhea for some people may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working to identify the source of salmonella and there may be recalls as more information is learned.

Walmart stores in Illinois have removed pre-cut melons linked to this outbreak from their shelves.

The post Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Pre-Cut Walmart Melons appeared first on 1470 WMBD.