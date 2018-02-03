The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign has come to an end.

Campaign co-chairs Doug and Vicky Stewart announced Friday a total of $1,555,955 was raised during the latest campaign. The announcement was made during a Community Celebration at the Corps Community Center in Peoria.

The Tree of Lights Campaign provides funding for programs for the homeless, meals for the hungry, veterans supportive services, educational activities and affordable child care for families and summer camp programs for underprivileged children.

The final amount announced Friday was shy of the Salvation Army’s need amount goal of $1.92 million.

“We didn’t quite get to the need amount, but this is a tremendous result from Central Illinois,” said Doug Stewart.

“We want to express our sincere thanks to everyone who supported our efforts in any way these past few months,” said Major Jesse Collins, Tri-County Commander. “We faced some adversity during the campaign, but the support we received helps us address the everyday uncertainties of the people we serve.”

“When you factor an additional $125,000 was also raised for hurricane relief in the midst of the Tree of Lights Campaign, the Tri-County shared almost $1.7 million over the past four months,” Collins said. “What an amazing, giving community!”

The post Salvation Army Announces Tree Of Lights Total appeared first on 1470 WMBD.