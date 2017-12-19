Salvation Army Running Short on Toys

The Salvation Army needs your help.

Their annual Toy Shop opens Tuesday at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 2903 W. Nebraska Avenue in Peoria.

There is currently a need for toys for girls ages 7-9.

“We want to be able to provide at least a couple toys per child, but the girls age 7-9 are a little low and hence the call for additional donations,” said Collins.

This year’s Tree of Lights goal is $1,920,000. Donations to the Tree of Lights Campaign can be made by mailing to The Salvation Army, PO Box 1468, Peoria, Illinois 61655, or by calling (309) 655-7220 to charge on American Express, Mastercard, Visa or Discover Card.

For more details on the importance of your help, see 1470 WMBD