Schock Lawyers: Former Congressman To Be Indicted, Issues Statement

(AP) The Illinois congressman who resigned amid scrutiny of lavish spending – including remodeling his Capitol Hill office in the style of the television series “Downton Abbey” – expects to be indicted by a federal grand jury, his defense team said Thursday.

Aaron Schock’s attorney, George Terwilliger, called the expected charges a “misuse” of prosecutorial power by the Justice Department.

“This indictment will look bad, but underneath it is just made-up allegations of criminal activity arising from unintentional administrative errors,” Terwilliger said in a statement. “These charges are the culmination of an effort to find something, anything, to take down Aaron Schock.

Federal prosecutors in Illinois were expected to announce charges later Thursday. Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Springfield, declined any comment on the report.

Once a rising star and prodigious fundraiser for the GOP, the 35-year-old Republican from Peoria resigned in March 2015 amid intensifying scrutiny over real estate deals, extensive travel that he documented on his social media accounts and other spending documented by The Associated Press and other media outlets. The reports raised questions about improper mileage reimbursements, trips on donors’ aircraft and more.

The former congressman downplayed the allegations in June, saying any wrongdoing was “honest mistakes.”

In his own statement Thursday, which was obtained by The Associated Press, Schock said he never intentionally did anything wrong and that he was eager to defend his name and reputation.

“As I have said before, we might have made errors among a few of the thousands and thousands of financial transactions we conducted, but they were honest mistakes – no one intended to break any law,” he said.

The charges are the culmination of 19-month investigation that included two grand juries that Schock said “poked, prodded, and probed every aspect of my professional, political, and personal life.”

“Like many Americans, I wanted to have faith in the integrity of our Justice Department,” he said. “But after this experience, I am forced to join millions of other Americans who have sadly concluded that our federal justice system is broken and too often driven by politics instead of facts.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM FORMER CONGRESSMAN AARON SCHOCK

At six campaign announcements in the last 17 years I have stood in this place and put my future in the hands of the people of this community. Nineteen months ago, I left Congress amid a media frenzy of negative reporting, which was overblown and inaccurate, but so distracting that it was preventing me from serving my constituents the way they deserve.

I resigned in the hopes of sparing my staff, my friends and business partners, and my family the indignity of being questioned and harassed about unfounded allegations. I was wrong that my resignation would spare my friends and family. Instead, for the past 19 months, the government has poked, prodded, and probed every aspect of my professional, political, and personal life – not just what I did while in Congress but, from what I did as a teenager to my current job, and everything in between.

Like many Americans, I wanted to have faith in the integrity of our Justice Department. But after this experience, I am forced to join millions of other Americans who have sadly concluded that our federal justice system is broken and too often driven by politics instead of facts.

Unlike some politicians, I did not delete any emails, nor did my staff smash or destroy any electronic devices. Quite the opposite, every record, every document, every picture on the wall was left behind. I took nothing with me. I knew I had nothing to hide, and I believed that a quick review would prove this fact.

However, after the government realized there was no crime, they chose to spend the next 19 months, using two grand juries and millions of taxpayer dollars – in an attempt to manufacture a crime.

I simply cannot believe it has come to this. However, we are here not by my choosing. But since we are where we are – I intend to not only prove these allegations false, but in the process, expose this investigation for what it was.

Neither I nor anyone else intentionally did anything wrong. As I have said before, we might have made errors among a few of the thousands and thousands of financial transactions we conducted, but they were honest mistakes – no one intended to break any law. We worked tirelessly in my office to serve the constituents of this district and I will always be proud of that fact.

I am eager to finally defend my name and reputation in a court of law and move on with my life. I have learned a painful lesson in this investigation – our own government cannot be trusted. But the people can be trusted. And we will put my future – once again – in the hands of the good people of this community.

