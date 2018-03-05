School Leaders, Law Enforcement Discuss Future Safety Measures

Local law enforcement and school leaders met on Monday to discuss how they can proactively prevent a school tragedy, like the shooting in Parkland last month.

Peoria County Regional Superintendent Beth Derry organized the meeting in response to the incident.

Dozens of ideas were proposed. The most popular, establishing a behavioral threat assessment team.

“When a student makes a comment in school, on social media, out in the neighborhood, you need a behavioral threat assessment team to come together, take a deep look and ask the tough questions,” Derry said.

Derry said some of those tough questions include “does the student have a history of mental illness” and “does the student have access to firearms.”

She hopes the team can help pinpoint potential threats to a district, and direct the student to get the appropriate help.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell thinks it’s a practical idea.

“Maybe there is an ability to have a regional team for these threat assessments, so it is not taxing to a certain school district or police department,” Asbell said.

Asbell supports the idea of placing a school resource officer in every school, but worries taxpayers won’t support the funds needed for the addition.

Other proposed ideas include pushing each school to establish a stronger presence on social media as well as the utilization of more tip lines.

Dunlap School District Interim Superintendent Randy Merker said his district already has a tip line, but values the chance to communicate with local law enforcement and share ideas.

“That communication is critical between school districts and law enforcement, but it’s so important for law enforcement to engage with our kids,” Merker explained.

Derry says districts across the country are conducting similar meetings, meetings to determine how to best protect students regardless of legislation.

“Students came forward and said enough. And the grownups are finally getting on board….It’s time for us to have conversations on how to have safe, supportive and welcoming school.”

