First responders visited Limestone High School, training students in hands-only CPR.

The high school’s about 800 students took turns learning the practice on CPR manikins.

By the end of the afternoon Wednesday, Limestone High School was the first school in the state to train the entire student body.

“You got to pump the chest! You got to pump the chest,” sophomore Seantyers Farmer-Cagle explained.

Dozens of CPR manikins were sprawled out across the gym floor and the kids pumped their chests to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.

Alpha Media

“Keep the palm in the center of the chest and pump like you are trying to pump them in half,” sophomore Trayshawn Sharrious said.

“It like beats and you got to stay in tune with the beat,” sophomore Zarious Bartchern reiterated.

“This will help save a life if we do it right,” student Tavaries Starks said.

OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Advanced Medical Transport and Illinois Heart Rescue teamed up to provide the professionals, presentation and CPR manikins.

Assistant Principal Charlie Zimmerman said it’s the most students Illinois Heart Rescue trained in a single day.

“In 2014, the ISBE started mandating CPR training and making sure students were cognizant of some hands free CPR things,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman noted that it did not cost the school to bring in the professionals.

“The technique is they are getting away from using the breath, because ideally the hope is if you can keep someone’s heart beating until paramedics get on scene, you can save a life,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said the average response time is seven minutes, and that’s how long the students are trained to continuously pump the heart attack victim.

Kids at Limestone High School get hands-only CPR training. pic.twitter.com/4TGl0m7ZKZ — Ryan Piers (@RyanPiersMedia) March 21, 2018

The post School Provides CPR Training For All Students appeared first on 1470 WMBD.