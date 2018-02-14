School Shooting In Florida

(AP) – Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school and the school has been locked down.

Authorities say a shooter is still at large.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office shared the information on its Twitter account after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

(This story will be updated)

