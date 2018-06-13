Scientists Have Figured Out Why You Get Hangry
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 7:53 AM

Next time you’re HANGRY, just know this: It’s not your fault. Your lack of food is just messing around with your sweet, innocent brain.

A new study out of the University of North Carolina figured out the reason why we get so ANGRY when we’re hungry.

They found that when people were hungry, little things could quickly put them in a bad mood . . . and then, from that point, they started viewing EVERYTHING more negatively. People who had just eaten didn’t do that.

Quote, “So there seems to be something special about unpleasant situations that makes people draw on their hunger feelings.”

In other words: Your hunger isn’t MAKING you angry . . . your hunger is just messing with your head and making it easier for you to get angry about everything else.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dog Lets Owner Back In After She Was Locked Out Martina McBride and Her Husband Are Being Sued by a Former Employee Jake Gyllanhaal Got Jamie Lee Curtis to Do the New “Halloween” A Waitress Is Busted For Skimming Customers’ Credit Cards on Her First Day Jason Aldean loves having Memphis on the road! A Pit Bull Saved a Family from a Fire, and Tried to Drag a Baby Out by Its Diaper
Comments