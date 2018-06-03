Scott’s Case Only From 2017 Still Open

The Journal Star reports it’s rare for a missing person to be missing for months, let alone nine, like Peoria resident Alexis Scott.

In 2017, there were 92 people reported missing people in the city of Peoria, according to police department statistics. The 21-year-old Scott’s case is the only one that isn’t closed.

Between 2008 and 2016, the department’s statistics show a consistent number of missing person cases. The numbers indicate 113 reports in 2008 to 119 in 2016.

In 2018, there have been 67 missing person cases filed with Peoria police. All but two were solved within a few days after the report, according to the Journal Star.

