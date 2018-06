A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery) on Jun 20, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT

People.com has the photos from SCOTTY MCCREERY’s wedding last Saturday to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal. You can’t beat the location. They got married in the North Carolina mountains at TwickenhamHouse & Hall. The couple is honeymooning in Bora Bora . . . because they can.