Scrabble just got a little easier.
By John Young
|
Mar 6, 2018 @ 10:43 AM

The English language landscape is ever changing, and not ALWAYS for the better. Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words they’re adding to their dictionary.  So these words are “real” now, I guess . . .

1.  cryptocurrency (noun) . . . “any form of currency that only exists digitally . . . using a decentralized system to record transactions.”

2.  life hack (noun) . . . “a usually simple and clever tip or technique for accomplishing some familiar task more easily and efficiently.”

3.  mansplain (verb) . . . “to explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic.”

4.  hate-watch (verb) . . . “to watch and take pleasure in laughing at or criticizing.”

5.  glamping (noun) . . . “outdoor camping with amenities and comforts such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing, not usually used when camping.”

6.  dumpster fire (noun) . . . “an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.”

RELATED CONTENT

Season Finale! Boy, It Really Adds Up!!! The Germans don’t play!! One and DONE!! As a Philly Girl I Had to Share this Stupid Photo of the Day: A Husband’s Letter to His Messy Wife Is Going Viral
Comments