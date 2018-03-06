I usually don’t really get into a show until it’s got a few seasons under it’s belt because I hate really loving a show and then having it cancelled after a season and sometimes less than a full season. Are there exceptions? Sure. I was down for “The Walking Dead” the minute I saw the first commercial for it. And it’s still going strong. There were other shows I loved right away and BOOM! Gone! Tonight is the season finale for “Kevin Probably Saves The World.” I haven’t heard if it’s being renewed or not. I sure hope it is because I love it. If it isn’t I’m going to kick myself for not following my own strategy. So, fingers crossed it’s just a season finale and not a SERIES finale.