I just read that McDonald’s is going to attempt to revive a concept that didn’t exactly work the first time they tried it in the 90’s. That concept: The Arch Deluxe. Everything about the Arch Deluxe will be the same EXCEPT for the fact that THIS time they’ll use fresh beef as opposed to frozen.

Did you like them in the 90’s? Were you around in the 90’s? Anything else from the 90’s you’d like to see make a comeback?

Feel free to chime in. =)

JY