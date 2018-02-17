Security Issue Closes Peoria Airport

The Peoria International Airport is closed Saturday morning and traffic to the airport is being stopped along Dirksen Parkway.

Airport Director Gene Olson tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD someone entered the airport early Saturday morning at a time when there were no passengers around.

“He accessed the building and penetrated into the secured areas,” Olson said. “He was apprehended almost immediately.”

“There were no injuries. No one was really in any kind of jeopardy of being injured or anything like that,” Olson said.

Olson said all morning flights are canceled and the airport will reopen when security is re-established.

“The airfield is currently open but the terminal apron and the terminal building are closed,” Olson said.

Olson advises passengers to re-book their flights through their airline by phone should they want immediate service before the terminal opens.

Olson was unable to provide a timetable on when the terminal would reopen.

