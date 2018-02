A guy in Washington stole his neighbor’s TV over the weekend . . . and when he wasn’t home, they came and took it back. So the guy called the police to report the TV HE HAD stolen had been stolen!! They came to his place, and when they finally sorted out what REALLY happened, he was arrested. Where’s the justice when a guy takes the time to rob a person’s house and can’t even enjoy the spoils of his crime?!? ATTICA!!