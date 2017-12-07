A Service Dog Interrupted a Broadway Performance of “Cats”

This is so poetic you couldn’t even make it up.

Someone took their service dog to a performance of “Cats” on Broadway earlier this week.

But during the opening number, the dog got away . . . and started chasing one of the cats. Yes, one of the humans dressed as a cat.

The dog was specifically going after the character Bombalurina, who was played by an actress named Mackenzie Warren. Fortunately, an usher grabbed the dog and took it back to its owner before it actually caught the cat.

A spokesperson from “Cats” said, quote, “In [our] storied history, this is the first time one of the actual cats was involved in an incident with a dog.”