Shannen Doherty Goes Personal for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the actress took to Instagram to share an emotional photo of herself crying over her hair loss as she underwent chemotherapy.

“This image is so personal to me,” she began. “I had started chemo. Was using a cold cap in hope to not lose my hair. End result was clumps in my hands.”

“I was sick, felt like I was losing myself,” she said. “Gained people and lost people. Got weak and got strong. Felt ugly and yet more beautiful inside than I had ever felt before. I remember this like it was yesterday, like it was a minute ago.”

“Cancer has so many phases. Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission,” she continued. “Even then, the phases keep coming. Cancer is with you forever. Those who have experienced it know that even after you’ve kicked its ass, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go thru the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live live. #cancer #cancerslayer.”

To read more go HERE