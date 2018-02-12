Sheen Remains Issue Back To Lower Court

The New York Supreme Court’s appellate division has sent back to the lower court a ruling that allowed the remains of Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen to be moved to Peoria.

The cause for Sheen’s canonization has been ongoing from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria since 2002.

Sheen’s remains are in a crypt in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

The 3-2 ruling by the appellate court claims the lower court was wrong to rule in favor of Sheen’s remains being moved from New York to Peoria.

The ruling cites “disputed factual issues” in making its decision.

Those issues include a claim by Monsignor Hilary Franco, a priest in the Archdiocese of New York, that Sheen had told him on more than one occasion that he wished to be buried at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Joan Sheen Cunningham, 90, Sheen’s oldest living niece, filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of New York in 2016, wishing the remains be moved to Peoria.

Cunningham, in her petition, said Sheen’s parents are buried in a Catholic cemetery in Peoria within blocks of St. Mary’s Cathedral. The majority of his next of kin continue to reside “within close geographic distance to Peoria.”

Cunningham wants her uncle’s remains to be placed in a crypt near the altar of Peoria’s St. Mary’s Cathedral. A shrine to Archbishop Sheen is in the process of being built next to the side altar.

A Circuit Court judge ruled in November, 2016 that Sheen’s remains should be removed.

The appellate court, in its decision, claims the judge did not give enough consideration to Franco’s testimony.

Sheen was born in 1895 and was ordained a priest in Peoria Sept. 20, 1919.

Sheen gained national recognition as a radio and TV evangelist for nearly four decades starting in 1930. Sheen won two Emmys as host of his “Life is Worth Living” program.

Sheen died in 1979 at the age of 84.

Sheen was declared “Venerable” by the Vatican in 2012, recognizing Sheen’s life had “heroic virtue”.

A seven-member theological commission in Rome in June 2014 unanimously agreed a miracle should be attributed to the intercession of Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen.

The miracle involves a stillborn baby born to Bonnie and Travis Engstrom in their Goodfield home in 2010. The baby showed no signs of life for 61 minutes while doctors at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center worked to revive him. The parents prayed for Sheen’s intercession into their child’s health and the baby’s heart started beating. The child, named James Fulton Engstrom, turned seven in September.

Earlier in 2014, a team of Vatican medical experts affirmed they could find no natural explanation for the child’s healing.

The case for Sheen’s sainthood was then expected to go to a team of cardinals and bishops in Rome and then to Pope Francis, who could declare Sheen as “Blessed.” That came to a halt when the cause was suspended.

Even after beatification, before Sheen can be declared a saint, a second miracle will need to be proven. Jenky, in a 2014 interview with 1470 & 100.3 WMBD said the Diocese will not be able to use any other miracles it has considered up to now.

“We can’t save some in the back,” Jenky said. “So the next one has to come in at least after it’s announced (Sheen’s) beatified.”

