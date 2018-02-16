Sheriff: Office Got 20 Calls About Florida Suspect
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

(AP) – A sheriff says his office received about 20 calls in the past few years about Nikolas Cruz, the suspect accused of killing 17 people at high school in Parkland, Florida.

Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County told a news conference Friday that his office would be investigating every one of those previous calls to see how they were handled. He did not disclose specifics about those calls, but says he would take action personally if anyone was remiss in handling any of the calls.

He also says seven of the wounded remain in hospitals.

The sheriff also clarified that Cruz never had a gas mask or smoke grenades during Wednesday’s attack, but he did a balaclava or mask with eye slits.

