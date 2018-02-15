Sheriff Provides Timeline Of Florida Shooting

(AP) – A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a high school shooting that killed 17 people fired into five classrooms before dropping his rifle and fleeing on foot.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fired into three rooms on the first floor of the school in Parkland, then went back and fired again into two of those rooms. He says the shooter fired into one other room on that floor before moving to the second floor and shooting one person in a classroom there.

The sheriff says the gunman then dropped his rifle and backpack containing extra ammunition and ran out of the school. As he crossed fields, he tried to blend in with fleeing students.

Israel says says the suspect then stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack.

Israel says Cruz headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald’s.

Israel says Cruz was confronted by a police officer and taken into custody about 40 minutes after leaving the McDonald’s.

A Florida judge has ordered Cruz will be held without bond on 17 counts of murder.

An attorney for Cruz says her client is sad and remorseful.

Public defender Melisa McNeill told reporters Thursday Cruz is fully aware of what’s going on but he’s also just a “broken human being.” McNeill spoke after Thursday’s court appearance. She had her arm around Cruz during the brief hearing.

She became emotional while speaking to reporters, saying she’s fully aware of the impact the shooting has had on the community.

