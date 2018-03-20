Sheriff: Shooter At Maryland High School Is Dead
By 1470 WMBD
|
Mar 20, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

(AP)- A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him.

St. Mary’s County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn’t known if the officer’s bullet killed the suspect.

Cameron says a female student and a male student were also wounded in the shooting in a hallway at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

