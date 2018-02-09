The Shirtless Wonder (No, Not Dr Chris)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Olympics got under way last night, and although the opening ceremonies will air on NBC tonight they have already happened. All the chit chat seems to be about a just a couple of things however.

The sister of the North Korean ruler is there and won’t meet with our Vice President The athlete carrying the flag from Tonga, is the same athlete that carried it in the Summer Games. Yes, he’s shirtless and oiled up again just in case you want to set your DVR.

I’m willing to bet that maybe only 1 out of 10 people asked would be able to tell you what sport he participated in during the Summer games and is competing in during the Winter games. It’s Cross Country Skiing by the way. Let’s hope he didn’t catch a cold in the freezing temps last night as he walked around in flip flops and a skirt…I would hate for him to miss his event.

Ahhhhh….the Olympic spirit!