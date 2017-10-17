A Shocking Number of Us Don’t Know What Ramen, Enchiladas, or Falafel Are

Part of the a survey was a multiple-choice quiz with a bunch of foreign terms, followed by possible definitions. Here are five foods, and what people THOUGHT they meant . . .

1. “Enchilada.” Most people knew that one. But 6% thought it was an animal found in the jungles of South America. They were probably thinking of chinchillas.

2. “Ramen.” 24% of people said it was the name of a religious festival. They were probably confusing it with Ramadan. 13% thought it was the name of an Egyptian pharaoh. And 4% thought it was a position in the Kama Sutra.

3. “Tom Yum Goong.” It’s a type of soup in Thailand. 12% thought it was a form of martial arts. 11% thought it was the name of an Asian pool player.

4. The Vietnamese noodle soup “pho”. (Pronounced “fuh.”) 15% thought it was an exotic fish. Another 10% thought it was a “Game of Thrones” character.

5. “Falafel.” 5% of people said it was the name of a Russian poet. Another 3% thought it was one of the components in a jet engine.

There was also one American food on the list. It was gumbo, and the most common incorrect answer was . . . Dumbo’s brother…. oops! lol