Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city’s East Bluff.

Spokesperson Officer Amy Dotson said a man flagged down someone in the area of E. Kansas St. and N. California Ave. at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday claiming he was shot. Officers arrived and did not find the victim, who arrived at a local hospital a short while later by private vehicle.

Dotson would only describe the victim as an adult male and said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The post Shooting In Peoria’s East Bluff appeared first on 1470 WMBD.