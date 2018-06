Peoria police are investigating a shooting.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West McClure at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a male shot.

The victim was located and transported to a local hospital.

Police did not release further information on the victim or the extent of his injuries.

The Journal Star is reporting the victim is a 12-to-14-year-old boy who was shot in the shoulder.

The post Shooting Investigation In Peoria appeared first on 1470 WMBD.