Shots Fired During Galesburg Festival

Galesburg police are searching for suspects in connection with a shots fired incident during the city’s Railroad Days festival.

The Galesburg Register-Mail reports there were no injuries in the incident that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Video posted on social media appears to show some kind of scuffle before shots are heard. It is believed the shots were fired into the air or into the ground.

Police are not expected to release any official information concerning the incident or their investigation until sometime Monday.

Video below courtesy Christy Hanna/Facebook (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED – GRAPHIC FOOTAGE AND LANGUAGE)

People shooting in Galesburg Illinois at the Fair. Posted by Christy Hanna on Saturday, June 23, 2018

The Register-Mail also reports police are also investigating a separate gun related incident during the festival.

A firearm was displayed, but not fired, during what is reported to be a mob action incident around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in Public Square.

Two men and a 15-year-old juvenile male were taken into custody following the incident.

A police report stated witnesses reported the three males “jumped” a 16-year-old girl resulting in punches being thrown. The juvenile allegedly ran to a pickup truck and pointed a gun in the air. The crowd dispersed as police arrived. The weapon was found under a vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Luciano Cantu, 58, and Timothy Cantu, 28, were charged with mob action and aggravated battery during a video court appearance Friday. It is believed there was a juvenile detention hearing for the juvenile Friday.

