SNAP Changes Would Affect Thousands In Central Illinois

The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program assists low-income families in purchasing groceries.

Lawmakers are considering altering the program, giving the government rights to buy in bulk and ship food to recipients homes. The move would save money, but limit purchase options for those on the program.

According to the most recent data, 39,399 Peoria residents benefited from SNAP in September, 2017. That data is from the Illinois Department of Human Services, listing Peoria County with the sixth most residents in the state benefiting from SNAP.

Tazewell County consists of 17,418 people benefiting from the program.

SNAP recipients are determined by household size, income level and household expenses.

Non-citizens and those living in certain institutions are not eligible to receive benefits from the SNAP program.

SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy hot foods ready to eat, food intended to be heated in the store, vitamins, alcohol, tobacco, pet foods and any nonfood items besides plant seeds.

