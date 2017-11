So this guy is like a professional line stander, but there’s someone else giving him a run for his money:

There’s a guy who’s already camping out in front of a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas for Black Friday. And apparently he put his tent down last Tuesday, so as far as we know, he was the first person in the country to start lining up.

When the day finally arrives, he’ll have been waiting in line for 17 days. Holy cow.