Sometimes a break up would have just been easier…

We know that breaking up is hard to do but dang!

A guy named Michael Boulton from Gladstone, Australia was in court last week after his INSANE break-up plan fell apart. Him and his gf were on vacation together, and he dumped her while they were away.

(coward) Anyway, he hired someone for $150 to break into their house while they were away and steal all of her stuff. I guess he figured that would get her out quicker.But the cops quickly figured out what happened when they got back and she reported the robbery. Michael was arrested and pleaded guilty to one count of stealing, he got 12 months of probation, and has to pay his ex-girlfriend $675 in damages.