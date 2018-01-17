Wanna feel old? Me either, but after reading a list of songs that turn 20 years old in 2018, I can’t help it.
- “To Make You Feel My Love”, Garth Brooks
- “This Kiss”, Faith Hill
- “Wide Open Spaces”, Dixie Chicks
- “I’m From The Country”, Tracy Byrd
- “Don’t Laugh At Me”, Mark Wills
And from the Pop side…
1. “. . . Baby One More Time”, Britney Spears
2. “Believe”, Cher
3. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”, The Backstreet Boys
4. “Angel”, Sarah McLachlan
5. “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing”, Aerosmith
JY