On a hot, humid day there’s really nothing like an ice cold slushy…. and Sonic makes some good ones. I’m a cherry fan myself but I can get down with grape, peach, mango, blue raspberry or just about any flavor on the menu. Except for maybe one: PICKLE JUICE! Yep. Pickle Juice slushes are coming to Sonic just in time for Summer. They’ll be in stores in mid-June and no, I don’t expect lines to be out the door.

JY