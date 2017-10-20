Soooo this first date is awkward

We’ve all probably had some rough first dates but I’m guessing nothing like THIS.

A 35-year-old guy named George Morris from Cedar Rapids, Iowa went on a first date with a woman last month.

At some point during their date, Ol’ Georgie decides he’s gonna duck out of the bar . . . to break into his date’s car.

She got suspicious when he’d been gone for awhile, so she went outside . . . and saw that he’d broken her window with a ROCK and was stealing her cell phone and $20 out of her wallet.

Obviously she wasn’t having any of that so she went off on him so he simply took off.

The cops tracked him down and arrested him. And he was charged with third-degree burglary, which could get him up to two years in prison.

I’m not a betting guy but I’m betting there won’t be a second date.